Expert Shares Five Cybersecurity "Musts" When Traveling for Business

Business travelers are incredibly vulnerable because they often carry sensitive personal and business data on their various devices. If lost, that information can cost the company millions. However, with the right set of tools and actions, this can be prevented. NordLayer’s research – the global remote work index – helps to evaluate the best places to travel for work, and a cybersecurity expert delivers an essential checklist for everyone traveling abroad.