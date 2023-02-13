Lorelei Tiffin’s New Book, "Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3," Follows a Female Domme Who Meets the One Man Who Finally Might Make Her Life Feel Complete
Recent release “Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3,” from Page Publishing author Lorelei Tiffin, is an enthralling and titillating story of a woman who fears her alternative lifestyle as a domme will threaten her new career before it even takes off. When a chance encounter with a young man makes them rethink their lives, they'll have to make important changes or risk losing each other.
New York, NY, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lorelei Tiffin, who was born and raised in the American heartland where she still resides, has completed her new book, “Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3”: a stirring and erotic romance that centers around a female domme whose secret life could derail her fledgling career, all while a chance encounter causes her to question everything about what she wants in life.
“This story reaches back into our domme's past, providing glimpses of life experiences that led to her fondness for spiked heels and a single tail whip,” writes Tiffin. “Follow along as physical trauma in Desdemona's early childhood sets her on a career path that ends with an advanced degree and a desire to help victims of similar physical and emotional trauma and resulting PTSD. And see how Mistress Des handles changes she may need to make in her own life when she finally encounters Clay- that mystical one man who could complete her if only he would make just a few, little changes of his own. Is she brave enough to reach out to him after being alone for so long? And is he willing to make the fundamental life change she requires in order for both of them to find happiness, peace, and their love for the ages?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lorelei Tiffin’s riveting tale is the third entry in the author’s captivating Southern Dom series and changes the status quo by placing a female lead in the role of the dominant. Tiffin weaves a spellbinding and character-driven tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Desdemona and Clay are forced to make important decisions about what they want, changing the course of their lives forever.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This story reaches back into our domme's past, providing glimpses of life experiences that led to her fondness for spiked heels and a single tail whip,” writes Tiffin. “Follow along as physical trauma in Desdemona's early childhood sets her on a career path that ends with an advanced degree and a desire to help victims of similar physical and emotional trauma and resulting PTSD. And see how Mistress Des handles changes she may need to make in her own life when she finally encounters Clay- that mystical one man who could complete her if only he would make just a few, little changes of his own. Is she brave enough to reach out to him after being alone for so long? And is he willing to make the fundamental life change she requires in order for both of them to find happiness, peace, and their love for the ages?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lorelei Tiffin’s riveting tale is the third entry in the author’s captivating Southern Dom series and changes the status quo by placing a female lead in the role of the dominant. Tiffin weaves a spellbinding and character-driven tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Desdemona and Clay are forced to make important decisions about what they want, changing the course of their lives forever.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories