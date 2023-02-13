Lorelei Tiffin’s New Book, "Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3," Follows a Female Domme Who Meets the One Man Who Finally Might Make Her Life Feel Complete

Recent release “Dominance Becomes Her: The Southern Dom: Book 3,” from Page Publishing author Lorelei Tiffin, is an enthralling and titillating story of a woman who fears her alternative lifestyle as a domme will threaten her new career before it even takes off. When a chance encounter with a young man makes them rethink their lives, they'll have to make important changes or risk losing each other.