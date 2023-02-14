Author Christine Williams’s New Book, "A Little Girl Who Can’t Read Writes a Book and Brings the Shoney’s Corporation to Its Knees," is the Author’s Amazing Life Story
Recent release “A Little Girl Who Can’t Read Writes a Book and Brings the Shoney’s Corporation to Its Knees,” from Page Publishing author Christine Williams, is the true story of one woman’s remarkable life. The book spans everything from her early life in Nashville to her class action discrimination lawsuit that changed the face of a major restaurant chain.
Antionch, TN, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christine Williams, the sixth of eight children in her modest Nashville, Tennessee home, has completed her new book, “A Little Girl Who Can’t Read Writes a Book and Brings the Shoney’s Corporation to Its Knees”: a gripping first-hand account of the author’s life.
In first grade, Williams was among the first to be integrated into a White school, but instead of learning to read and write, Williams was expected to wash the classroom windows, take out the trash, mop, and dust. After suffering humiliation throughout her young life, she gave up on school at the age of 15. School was bad, but her home life wasn’t much better, and she often sought solace sitting on her back porch steps talking to God.
In her professional life, Williams worked at Shoney’s where she was passed over for promotions and suffered verbal abuse and discrimination at work. When the years of abuse finally took their toll and she quit her job on the spot, she found a lawyer who encouraged her to be one of the first employees to sign on to a class action suit. That suit would end up benefitting as many as 40,000 employees.
Published by Page Publishing, Williams’s tale shows what an impact one person’s life can make. Williams’s faith, integrity and strength of character helped her overcome her own oppression and make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of others along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Little Girl Who Can’t Read Writes a Book and Brings the Shoney’s Corporation to Its Knees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
