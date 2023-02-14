Author Harold Weston Jr.’s New Book, "Always Stand on Your Feet," is the Stunning Story of the Author’s Life from the Boxing Ring to the Executive Suite
Recent release “Always Stand on Your Feet: The Story of Harold Weston Jr.,” from Page Publishing author Harold Weston Jr., is the author’s account of his life being brought up in the world of boxing and how the sport changed his life.
Astoria, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harold Weston Jr., who began frequenting boxing rings at the young age of nine, has completed his new book, “Always Stand on Your Feet: The Story of Harold Weston Jr.”: the incredible true story of the author’s life.
“Life. The period of flourishing and usefulness, the period during which anything lasts,” Weston said. “This book is the story of my life. Harold Weston Jr., matchmaker at Madison Square Garden. It has been one of many highs and lows. I hope that this story can give others a ray of hope and some meaning in their own lives. I hope that they will take heed and won’t make the same mistakes that I have. So here it is. From the loving to the hustling, to the leather pushing and the final climax of pushing leather.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Weston Jr.’s illuminating tale takes readers through the story of his life. The first time he walked into a gym, he knew he was where he was supposed to be. Then, after witnessing world champion boxer Emile Griffith taking pictures with his championship belt on, he was hooked. He knew he wanted to be a world champion, and his life changed forever that day.
Though his dream of becoming a world champion never came to fruition, Weston learned to accept life as it came with all its ups and downs. He hopes this book will impart some of those hard-won life lessons to his readers.
