Author Wade Bey’s New Book "Immigrant" is an Epic Saga Charting the Journey of a Young Dahomey Warrior from His African Village to the Back Rooms of Chicago’s Drug Trade

Recent release “Immigrant,” from Page Publishing author Wade Bey, is a riveting saga following thirteen-year-old Suniata and his sister Oya on their dangerous escape from the brutal warlord terrorizing their native Benin, the miraculous rescue and loving home into which they were adopted, and the simmering rage he felt at his treatment by many African Americans who treated his proud African heritage with disdain.