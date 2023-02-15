Author Wade Bey’s New Book "Immigrant" is an Epic Saga Charting the Journey of a Young Dahomey Warrior from His African Village to the Back Rooms of Chicago’s Drug Trade
Recent release “Immigrant,” from Page Publishing author Wade Bey, is a riveting saga following thirteen-year-old Suniata and his sister Oya on their dangerous escape from the brutal warlord terrorizing their native Benin, the miraculous rescue and loving home into which they were adopted, and the simmering rage he felt at his treatment by many African Americans who treated his proud African heritage with disdain.
Wade Bey has completed his new book, "Immigrant": a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion. Follow his evolution from young animist warrior to drug lord, inmate, and philanthropist and the connections that sustained him throughout his life.
Sundiata was born in the great country of Benin, Africa to proud parents. His father came from generations of great Dahomey warriors. Even as modern times changed the landscape of Benin life, Sundiata’s father still practiced their traditional customs as a Dahomey warrior and their voodoo religion. Benin’s corrupt government, now ran by the military, forced more and more demands on the people, making it impossible to live as free men and to provide a living for their families.
Sundiata, along with his younger brother and sister, fled to America for a better life. Once in America, he soon found out that the warm welcome he thought he would receive from African Americans wasn’t what he expected, causing him to grow a disdain for his people, and he would use them to build one of the greatest drug empires the world had ever seen.
Published by Page Publishing, Wade Bey’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Immigrant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
