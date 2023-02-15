Author Uma Brun’s New Book, "The Second Coming," Follows Two Powerful Twin Beings Who Must Perform a Sacred Ceremony to Save Mankind and Earth Before It's Too Late
Recent release “The Second Coming,” from Page Publishing author Uma Brun, is an engaging story that follows Yesu, a powerful being, who is called upon to fulfill his destiny on Earth. Yesu convinces his sister to take charge and accompanies her, but they discover things on earth are more dire than they ever thought and must help to heal the planet, or all of mankind shall suffer a terrible fate.
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Uma Brun, who currently resides in Southern California, has completed her new book, “The Second Coming”: a captivating story of two celestial twin beings who are sent to Earth on a vital mission to heal the planet but face insurmountable opposition that threatens the completion of their assignment.
“It’s time for Yesu to return to Earth. But he is less eager to take on that assignment than his twin sister, Ashandi,” writes Brun. “With persuasion from his twins, their father decides for her to assume the mission, with Yesu coming along as her guide.
“The mission? She must take part in a healing ceremony for the earth. First, she must discover how to navigate life in modern America and use her considerable gifts to create the required music. But as her brother knows all too well, people of Earth do not often respond to gentle persuasion. If the ceremony fails, are the people of Earth ready for what’s next?”
Published by Page Publishing, Uma Brun’s thrilling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Yesu and Ashandi on their vital mission to save humanity and their planet or risk the fallout that could transpire if they don’t succeed. Expertly paced and full of unforgettable characters, readers will discover suspense around every turn, leading to a stunning conclusion that will stay with them and keep them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Second Coming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
