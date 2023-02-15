Author Uma Brun’s New Book, "The Second Coming," Follows Two Powerful Twin Beings Who Must Perform a Sacred Ceremony to Save Mankind and Earth Before It's Too Late

Recent release “The Second Coming,” from Page Publishing author Uma Brun, is an engaging story that follows Yesu, a powerful being, who is called upon to fulfill his destiny on Earth. Yesu convinces his sister to take charge and accompanies her, but they discover things on earth are more dire than they ever thought and must help to heal the planet, or all of mankind shall suffer a terrible fate.