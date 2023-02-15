Author Eira’s New Book, "Getting Away with Murder: A True Story," is a Compelling Memoir That Exposes the Devastating Truth Behind a Gruesome Murder
Recent release “Getting Away with Murder: A True Story,” from Covenant Books author Eira, is an anatomy of the gruesome murder of a grandmother in an upscale, dysfunctional, yet vibrant household in New Delhi in 1987.
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eira, who received her BA and MA degrees from Allahabad University, has completed her new book, “Getting Away with Murder: A True Story”: a riveting memoir that discusses the murder of a grandmother and the aftermath.
The subsequent investigation and the cover-up of the facts disclose a Clytemnestra-like history of domestic rivalry and vengeance. The memoir exposes the hypocrisy and greed that underlies the superficial veneer of gentility and breeding that have been the hallmarks of the family.
Eira writes, “As a traditional Brahman family, it was imperative that the family reputation remain unsmirched by any scandal. We were expected to be as pure as the driven snow. Our friends were carefully screened as was any prospective son-in-law. But as time passed, the family name became gradually tarnished. There was one gay member, a couple of high-profile divorces, and one painful permanent departure of a family member into the Australian wilderness. But the climax that jolted the family was the unbelievable, spine-tingling horror occurred in 1987 when my genteel grandmother, raised in the lap of luxury with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth, suffered a dagger pierced brutally through her heart while her mentally ill daughter slept soundly by her side, and her favorite son, an upper-class executive, inebriated from some late-night carousing, slept in the room next to her, undisturbed. We were now a scandalous, scurrilous family drowning in moral degradation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eira’s new book intrigues readers with this unforgettable true story.
Readers can purchase “Getting Away with Murder: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The subsequent investigation and the cover-up of the facts disclose a Clytemnestra-like history of domestic rivalry and vengeance. The memoir exposes the hypocrisy and greed that underlies the superficial veneer of gentility and breeding that have been the hallmarks of the family.
Eira writes, “As a traditional Brahman family, it was imperative that the family reputation remain unsmirched by any scandal. We were expected to be as pure as the driven snow. Our friends were carefully screened as was any prospective son-in-law. But as time passed, the family name became gradually tarnished. There was one gay member, a couple of high-profile divorces, and one painful permanent departure of a family member into the Australian wilderness. But the climax that jolted the family was the unbelievable, spine-tingling horror occurred in 1987 when my genteel grandmother, raised in the lap of luxury with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth, suffered a dagger pierced brutally through her heart while her mentally ill daughter slept soundly by her side, and her favorite son, an upper-class executive, inebriated from some late-night carousing, slept in the room next to her, undisturbed. We were now a scandalous, scurrilous family drowning in moral degradation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eira’s new book intrigues readers with this unforgettable true story.
Readers can purchase “Getting Away with Murder: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories