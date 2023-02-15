Author Walter Glover, MTS’s New Book, “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino,” Follows Walter on His Spiritual & Physical Journey Along El Camino in Spain

Recent release “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino,” from Covenant Books author Walter Glover, MTS, is a spellbinding memoir that follows the author as he hikes El Camino to St. James' Cathedral where, incredibly, he meets the cathedral's namesake. Through his writings, readers will experience an unforgettable and life-changing journey as they follow Glover on this spiritual and physical quest.