Author Walter Glover, MTS’s New Book, “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino,” Follows Walter on His Spiritual & Physical Journey Along El Camino in Spain
Recent release “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino,” from Covenant Books author Walter Glover, MTS, is a spellbinding memoir that follows the author as he hikes El Camino to St. James' Cathedral where, incredibly, he meets the cathedral's namesake. Through his writings, readers will experience an unforgettable and life-changing journey as they follow Glover on this spiritual and physical quest.
Columbus, IN, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Walter Glover, MTS, a retired hospital and hospice chaplain who has climbed some of the highest mountains around the world and embarked on several international cross-country hiking treks in the name of charity, has completed his new book, “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino”: a captivating account of the author’s hundreds of miles journey across Spain on the famous El Camino – the Way of St. James.
Walter Glover’s fall on Mount Rainier led to the discovery of three aneurysms in three separate body systems, a medical rarity. That persuaded the senior-citizen adventure author to abandon his worldwide quest to climb on all Seven Summit mountains. Repurposed by open-heart surgery, he reimagined his dream. Forget climbing famous mountains—hike long distances.
Walter’s first long-distance challenge, chronicled in this thrilling book, was 500 miles long (well, 492), trekking El Camino, The Way of Saint James, across Spain. Called The Way, it is named for Jesus’ apostle, whose remains rest in a cathedral at the end of the journey. The most compelling story Walter tells is his own meeting with St. James at his cathedral, concerning his deceased brother.
Glover fits into mobile Camino communities, befriending people from around the world, as he did on mountaineering expeditions he’s written about. The final of four books of the retired hospital chaplain’s popular Seven Mountain Story series, Camino recounts adventures of 40 days of 14-mile distances hiked from village to village with nights in hostels. He was among an estimated quarter-million pilgrims on Camino in 2014.
The book’s centerpieces are spirituality and adventure. Walter’s altruistic reason to hike—raise money for children’s wellness initiatives; almost $150,000. His writing and activism inspired kids to seniors.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Walter Glover, MTS’s new book is a beautiful story of spirituality and adventure, woven together in a tale of perseverance in the face of insurmountable odds. Despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Glover continues to inspire others through his writings and dedication to viewing each day as a blessing.
Readers can purchase “Walking Amid Spanish Lights: From Montañas to Camino” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
