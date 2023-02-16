Authors Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe’s New Book, "The Girls That Glowed," Follows Encounters of Faith the Authors Had After Accepting the Holy Spirit Into Their Hearts

Recent release “The Girls That Glowed,” from Covenant Books authors Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe, is a deeply personal account of how the Holy Spirit forever changed the lives of the authors and their family by helping them grow within their faith in God. Each story is aimed at providing readers with the tools to develop a better relationship with the Lord by receiving the Holy Spirit's gifts.