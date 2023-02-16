Authors Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe’s New Book, "The Girls That Glowed," Follows Encounters of Faith the Authors Had After Accepting the Holy Spirit Into Their Hearts
Recent release “The Girls That Glowed,” from Covenant Books authors Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe, is a deeply personal account of how the Holy Spirit forever changed the lives of the authors and their family by helping them grow within their faith in God. Each story is aimed at providing readers with the tools to develop a better relationship with the Lord by receiving the Holy Spirit's gifts.
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe have completed their new book, “The Girls That Glowed”: a series of stories and visions experienced by the authors after successfully accepting the Holy Spirit into their hearts and fully handing their lives over to the Lord.
“Welcome to our story! This book is a collection of our experiences in Jesus. We believed in Jesus, received his spirit, and then our lives changed and truly began,” writes Lowe. “My name is Beth and the other authors are my sister, Maranda; our mother, Frances; and a friend of ours, Peter. We’ve included a few other writings by other family members as well. We began having visions and experiences almost immediately after receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost. The time span has been that of fifty years. Sadly, our mother passed away in 2008; however, she had written down quite a few of her experiences. We wanted to share our lives in Christ because there is so much fear and confusion in the world about receiving and living for our God. That would be the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and a multitude of Christians around the world.
“Every person is capable of having a close relationship with the father through his son Jesus. Receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost, sometimes called ‘the baptism of/in the Holy Ghost’ or ‘receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost’ is the final step to being born again.
“This book will show by example how to truly receive the Holy Ghost/Spirit, live holy, and walk the holy life here in a world belonging to Lucifer, the Satan.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maranda Silverton and Beth Lowe’s new book reveals how one can grow close to the Lord and build a strong relationship with him, no matter what stage of their faith journey one might find themselves at. By sharing their story with readers, Silverton and Lowe reveal how it is possible to receive the Holy Spirit’s blessings and free oneself from the shackles of sin that bind them, keeping them from truly knowing Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “The Girls That Glowed” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
