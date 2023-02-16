Author Lawrence Williams’s New Book, "Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313," is Written to Encourage Young Readers and Teach Them Life’s Important Lessons
Recent release “Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313,” from Covenant Books author Lawrence Williams, inspires young readers to be all that they can be and never give up.
Hagerstown, MD, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Williams, who was born in Galveston, Texas, has completed his new book, “Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313”: a captivating work that shares the author’s valuable wisdom.
Author Lawrence Williams writes, “My name is Lawrence Frederick Williams Sr.
My past sixty years of field and some office time has inspired me to write just a few things down. In doing so, my personal hope is that my knowledge and experience in construction can be used in some small way to help anyone that reads this story. Some of the stories I tell will make you laugh. Some will bring back memories with a smile. And because these things I am writing are true, if you are any kind of a superintendent / construction worker, some of these things have already happened to you or will. I will be telling a real-life experience. I am writing because I can see, hear, and feel the time we live in are changing fast.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lawrence Williams’s new book offers meaningful insights into the important things in life. Written to provide guidance and encouragement to young readers, this impactful book shares the author’s journey through life. This engaging work shares the author’s knowledge acquired through years of life experiences.
Readers can purchase “Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
