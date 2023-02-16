Author G.W. Jacobs’s New Book, "Elimination," is a Thrilling and Action-Packed Novel Centered on a Mysterious Presidential Candidate with a Secret Past
Recent release “Elimination,” from Covenant Books author G.W. Jacobs, introduces Leland G. Powell, who is a rich self-starter, has a booming import-export business, and can already command audiences with heads of state around the world. However, what this group of people doesn’t know is that Mr. Powell has a secret that he will use any means to keep hidden.
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- G.W. Jacobs, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, has completed his new book, “Elimination”: a suspenseful narrative about a presidential candidate who has a secret he is willing to protect by all means necessary.
Behind closed doors in the Washington, DC, area, a secret and powerful group of people decide to make Leland G. Powell the next president of the United States. Powell is a man who has it all. He is a rich self-starter, has a booming import-export business, and can already command audiences with heads of state around the world. However, what this group of people doesn’t know is that Mr. Powell has a secret that he will use any means to keep hidden.
Powell’s secret begins in the jungles of Southeast Asia. Although he doesn’t know it, there are seven Asians who have migrated to the United States and know Powell’s secret. Powell realizes that if these people saw him, they could derail his bid for the presidency, and Powell will let nothing and no one stand in his way of being elected. To that end, he calls on Jack Reed, a former soldier, to eliminate his problems.
As Reed begins to eliminate those who know Powell’s secret, he teams up with an FBI agent and one of the people he is supposed to eliminate. Instead of eliminating them, he now is protecting them. From conflicting emotions about how they feel about each other to deciding how to stop Powell’s campaign, this group of three risk everything, even their own lives, to put a stop to Powell’s candidacy.
Author G.W. Jacobs writes, “Lee Powell, businessman extraordinaire, exited the meeting held in a secret location just outside of Washington, DC, and felt ecstatic about what had just transpired. He’d met with the Dharma Group, a group of powerful individuals that included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate Majority Whip, and about thirty-six leaders from the public and private sectors. They had just agreed to make him the next President of the United States. They loved his approach to business and his fiscal soundness. They loved how he had taken a small import-export company and turned it into one of the financial juggernauts of the twenty-first century. They loved him. They loved his looks, his stature in the community, and the way he commanded respect—even from strangers. Although his politics, especially foreign policy, needed polishing, it was for this reason, they told him, that staff and aides were invented.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G.W. Jacobs’s new book takes readers from California to the nation’s capital as Reed and those he is now protecting try to stay one step ahead of those who would eliminate them.
Readers can purchase “Elimination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Behind closed doors in the Washington, DC, area, a secret and powerful group of people decide to make Leland G. Powell the next president of the United States. Powell is a man who has it all. He is a rich self-starter, has a booming import-export business, and can already command audiences with heads of state around the world. However, what this group of people doesn’t know is that Mr. Powell has a secret that he will use any means to keep hidden.
Powell’s secret begins in the jungles of Southeast Asia. Although he doesn’t know it, there are seven Asians who have migrated to the United States and know Powell’s secret. Powell realizes that if these people saw him, they could derail his bid for the presidency, and Powell will let nothing and no one stand in his way of being elected. To that end, he calls on Jack Reed, a former soldier, to eliminate his problems.
As Reed begins to eliminate those who know Powell’s secret, he teams up with an FBI agent and one of the people he is supposed to eliminate. Instead of eliminating them, he now is protecting them. From conflicting emotions about how they feel about each other to deciding how to stop Powell’s campaign, this group of three risk everything, even their own lives, to put a stop to Powell’s candidacy.
Author G.W. Jacobs writes, “Lee Powell, businessman extraordinaire, exited the meeting held in a secret location just outside of Washington, DC, and felt ecstatic about what had just transpired. He’d met with the Dharma Group, a group of powerful individuals that included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate Majority Whip, and about thirty-six leaders from the public and private sectors. They had just agreed to make him the next President of the United States. They loved his approach to business and his fiscal soundness. They loved how he had taken a small import-export company and turned it into one of the financial juggernauts of the twenty-first century. They loved him. They loved his looks, his stature in the community, and the way he commanded respect—even from strangers. Although his politics, especially foreign policy, needed polishing, it was for this reason, they told him, that staff and aides were invented.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G.W. Jacobs’s new book takes readers from California to the nation’s capital as Reed and those he is now protecting try to stay one step ahead of those who would eliminate them.
Readers can purchase “Elimination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories