Author G.W. Jacobs’s New Book, "Elimination," is a Thrilling and Action-Packed Novel Centered on a Mysterious Presidential Candidate with a Secret Past

Recent release “Elimination,” from Covenant Books author G.W. Jacobs, introduces Leland G. Powell, who is a rich self-starter, has a booming import-export business, and can already command audiences with heads of state around the world. However, what this group of people doesn’t know is that Mr. Powell has a secret that he will use any means to keep hidden.