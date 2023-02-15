Author Claudette H. McLennon’s New Book, "Sins of the Parents," is an Engaging Work of Fiction That Follows the Tumultuous Life of a Woman Named Marlene Tulloch
Recent release “Sins of the Parents,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claudette H. McLennon, is a captivating narrative about the difficult life journey of Marlene Tulloch.
Port Charlotte, FL, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Claudette H. McLennon, who was born in Islington, St. Mary, Jamaica, has completed her new book, “Sins of the Parents”: a mesmerizing novel centering on Marlene Tulloch, the third child of Anne and George Tulloch.
Marlene Tulloch had two older sisters, Gloria and Sylvia. George desperately wanted an heir, a son to carry on his name. She was born after a difficult pregnancy, and her mother died ten days later from complications of childbirth. She was reared by her grandmother, Estrella, who was cruel to the young child. At the age of two, her father left. Thus, she knew neither parent. Due to the kindness of friends and strangers, she survived. Despite obstacles, she became a teacher, got married, and had four boys. Now dying, she has retreated to childhood.
Author Claudette H. McLennon attended Water Valley Primary School and Port Maria High and, after graduation, attended Shortwood Teachers’ College. Shortly after, she migrated to the United States. She lived in Brooklyn, New York, where she attended Medgar Evers College and Long Island University, earning associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. She worked at Sears, Goldman, and HRA. She worked for thirty-two years with HRA, retiring in 2020.
Ms. McLennon is an avid reader but has a passion for writing. With an active imagination, she weaves tales to entertain many. She has entered poetry competitions and published the poetry book “Ode to Lillet Rose,” which was published in an anthology. She aspires to be like Maya Angelou. She also enjoys listening to music, doing crossword puzzles, dancing, crafting, and gardening.
Ms. McLennon begins, “Marlene Henderson Tulloch grew up in strange circumstances mixed with cruelty and abuse. She knew she was an orphan as her mother died in childbirth (which she was never allowed to forget) and her father died in a freak accident—so she was told. Following years of abuse by her maternal grandmother for daring to live while her mother died, she begged her oldest married sister for her to live with her. However, her story had just begun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Claudette H. McLennon’s detailed work shares how Marlene’s life unfolds through the haze of her pain.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Sins of the Parents” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
