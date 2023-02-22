Pierre N. McDonnaugh’s New Book, “Beauty for Ashes: The Virtuous Side of Failure,” is a Profound Exploration of How Failure Can Be a Positive Step in One's Path Forward
Charlotte, NC, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pierre N. McDonnaugh, a licensed attorney who holds a DPS in economics and international management from the Pace University Lubin School of Business, an LLM in law and government from the American University Washington College of Law, and is a graduate of Howard University School of Law, has completed his most recent book, “Beauty for Ashes: The Virtuous Side of Failure”: a fascinating and thought-provoking memoir that details how the author has used moments of failure as learning points along his life’s journey to grow and move forward.
“‘Beauty for Ashes’ is a nonfiction autobiographical account of [my] experience with failure and demonstrates that failure is an integral characteristic to ultimate success in any endeavor,” writes McDonnaugh. “It is about the ways in which failure is part of the process of learning and becoming our true, whole selves. In this way, it is inspirational and motivational to readers as it addresses the shame associated with failure and advocates that we view failure differently: as part of one’s ambition in the process of striving. The importance of understanding failure is that while we are running away from it and avoiding it, by embracing it, we gain power from our failures and valuable insights that inform us of the best way forward.
“However, there are many forces—cultural and otherwise—that conceal the manner in which we are hardwired to misinterpret failure in our lives. The stories herein seek to impress upon the reader greater insights through a retelling of accounts of the failures and lessons learned by others, highlighted as the virtues of failure. These accounts include patience, courage, self-awareness, perseverance, sustained effort, and knowing when to quit, to name a few. The virtues of failure are illustrated through a series of short exploits or case studies of a collection of public figures who faced failure and overcame adversity to reach even higher heights in their careers and lives through the lessons they have learned through failure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pierre N. McDonnaugh’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey to discover the true nature of failure and how to use it as a way to move forward, rather than something to be viewed in a negative light. Through his story, McDonnaugh weaves an honest and personal account of how failure changed his life and aims to encourage readers to overcome failure and utilize it, rather than feel ashamed and give up.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Beauty for Ashes: The Virtuous Side of Failure” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Beauty for Ashes’ is a nonfiction autobiographical account of [my] experience with failure and demonstrates that failure is an integral characteristic to ultimate success in any endeavor,” writes McDonnaugh. “It is about the ways in which failure is part of the process of learning and becoming our true, whole selves. In this way, it is inspirational and motivational to readers as it addresses the shame associated with failure and advocates that we view failure differently: as part of one’s ambition in the process of striving. The importance of understanding failure is that while we are running away from it and avoiding it, by embracing it, we gain power from our failures and valuable insights that inform us of the best way forward.
“However, there are many forces—cultural and otherwise—that conceal the manner in which we are hardwired to misinterpret failure in our lives. The stories herein seek to impress upon the reader greater insights through a retelling of accounts of the failures and lessons learned by others, highlighted as the virtues of failure. These accounts include patience, courage, self-awareness, perseverance, sustained effort, and knowing when to quit, to name a few. The virtues of failure are illustrated through a series of short exploits or case studies of a collection of public figures who faced failure and overcame adversity to reach even higher heights in their careers and lives through the lessons they have learned through failure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pierre N. McDonnaugh’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey to discover the true nature of failure and how to use it as a way to move forward, rather than something to be viewed in a negative light. Through his story, McDonnaugh weaves an honest and personal account of how failure changed his life and aims to encourage readers to overcome failure and utilize it, rather than feel ashamed and give up.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Beauty for Ashes: The Virtuous Side of Failure” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories