Marie Morile’s Newly Released "The Keys to God’s Love" is an Engaging Autobiographical Work That Explores the Author’s Spiritual Experiences
“The Keys To God’s Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Morile, is an uplifting message of God’s love and purpose intended to inspire upcoming generations in the pursuit of a spirit-filled life.
Roselle, NJ, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Keys To God’s Love”: a thoughtful reflection on a journey of personal and spiritual growth. “The Keys To God’s Love” is the creation of published author Marie Morile, a native of Haiti who has lived and worked on two different continents, is fluent in several languages, and is technically trained in the art of clothing design, having studied in both the United States and Europe.
Morile shares, “Why do we need an evangelistic message geared toward Millennials and Generation Z? It’s because they have so many voices speaking through all the different media about what GOD is not! I feel the time is ripe for them to get a clutter-free perspective spoken in their lingo.
“Here is an evangelistic memoir punctuated by testimonies of miracles the Lord has done. In fact, the book itself is part of such miraculous work in this pretzel called my life. The way it came together was divinely inspired. The time allotted to write it was divinely ordained. The revelations are timely yet timeless for all who will read it. The lessons learned before and during the telling of my life story will thrill and inspire.
“When the flesh rises up when thinking and looking too much through the scope of the law, this book will help readers get another perspective as to how valuable they are to this world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Morile’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding of mankind’s connection with God as many have strayed from seeking His comfort.
Morile shares in hopes of pushing readers back toward God and away from worldly influence so they can experience the joy of a faith driven life.
Consumers can purchase “The Keys To God’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Keys To God’s Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
