Stacey Lynn Moore’s Newly Released "Have Faith in the Signs" is an Inspiring Collection of Short Stories That Explore the Divine in One’s Daily Life
“Have Faith in the Signs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey Lynn Moore, is a charming selection of personal stories and memorable experiences that find the small ways one can witness divine presence within their personal journey.
South Glens Falls, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Have Faith in the Signs”: a delightful arrangement of uplifting stories. “Have Faith in the Signs” is the creation of published author Stacey Lynn Moore, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in Upstate New York and is a yoga instructor.
Moore shares, “'Have Faith in the Signs' is a collection of inspirational stories and memorable experiences the author has decided to bestow upon the reader. Each account has proven to be soft reminders of the divine and angelic presence that, with faith, can be realized within our lives each and every day.
“We believe these signs are available to anyone who wants them and, more importantly, to anyone who needs them. Be looking always. Acknowledge them when they come. Thank the heavens when you receive them. From white feathers to single dimes to whatever heavenly signs they send you, may God bless you in all his ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Lynn Moore’s new book will charm and captivate the imagination as readers become aware of God’s presence and acknowledge heavenly signs.
Moore offers a compelling collection that is certain to motivate and empower readers in their spiritual experience.
Consumers can purchase “Have Faith in the Signs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have Faith in the Signs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moore shares, “'Have Faith in the Signs' is a collection of inspirational stories and memorable experiences the author has decided to bestow upon the reader. Each account has proven to be soft reminders of the divine and angelic presence that, with faith, can be realized within our lives each and every day.
“We believe these signs are available to anyone who wants them and, more importantly, to anyone who needs them. Be looking always. Acknowledge them when they come. Thank the heavens when you receive them. From white feathers to single dimes to whatever heavenly signs they send you, may God bless you in all his ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Lynn Moore’s new book will charm and captivate the imagination as readers become aware of God’s presence and acknowledge heavenly signs.
Moore offers a compelling collection that is certain to motivate and empower readers in their spiritual experience.
Consumers can purchase “Have Faith in the Signs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have Faith in the Signs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories