Joshua Sisco’s Newly Released "Fighting With Faith" is a Heartfelt Message of Hope for Individuals Facing a Cancer Diagnosis
“Fighting With Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Sisco, is an important message of determination and positivity as one navigates the complexities of a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
New York, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fighting With Faith”: a potent reminder of the comfort and strength one can find in faith. “Fighting With Faith” is the creation of published author Joshua Sisco, a brain cancer warrior who currently lives in the small town of Hope, Michigan, with his two sons, Austin and Ashton. He is a devout Catholic Christian who considers his faith to be the cornerstone of his battle against cancer.
Sisco shares, “So you have cancer? Then there has never been a better time for you to be proactive about what comes next.
“This book will give you practical as well as spiritual advice on how to do just that—become proactive! If you are still here, there is a reason for that. Enflame your faith throughout the pages of this book and get into the only mindset that truly prevails against this beast of burden—cancer.
“Every cancer journey is unique, and as a cancer patient myself, I know this all too well. This book is a tool meant to help you on your journey and quite possibly a colossal reminder that the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. Take Jesus’s hand, open this book, and take a step in the right direction, in the right mindset.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Sisco’s new book will resonate with many who find themselves unexpectedly facing a significant health concern.
Sisco draws from personal experience to present readers with a real-world view of the myriad emotions and challenges that accompany the cancer journey.
Consumers can purchase “Fighting With Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fighting With Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
