Mark Hyskell’s Newly Released "The Little Lamb Sleeps" is a Sweet Story of a Little Lamb with a Big Lesson of Faith to Share with Young Readers
“The Little Lamb Sleeps,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Hyskell, is a vibrant and positive message of God’s love that finds a young lamb learning about the comfort and grace found within a connection with one’s faith.
Talala, OK, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Lamb Sleeps”: a delightful and lighthearted inspirational for children, “The Little Lamb Sleeps” is the creation of published author Mark Hyskell, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has spent over forty years as a loving pastor, missionary, and author. He is currently the director of Philippine Missions Outreach, which was pioneered by his dad, Dr. Joseph F. Hyskell.
Hyskell received his BA and MA degrees from Luther Rice Seminary and did further graduate work at the Criswell College and Dallas Theological Seminary. After serving over thirty years in vocational ministry in Southern Baptist churches, he now devotes most of his time to leading international mission teams, local ministries, and writing.
Hyskell shares, “Trouble getting to sleep? Is your little one anxious at bedtime? Is their little mind too focused on the unknowns? Mine was, and that was the loving origin of this book. My grandfather’s heart just wanted to minister to her needs and give her a comforting truth reality to hold on to.
“This book is intended to give comfort but also to be a first encounter with a very loving Good Shepherd. The intent is for them to know and visualize the love of their Good Shepherd through interaction with the story encounters and the beautiful picture illustrations. I pray this book will leave them with a peaceful assurance that their Good Shepherd loves them and is always with them and watching over them, even when they can’t see Him. May this first love encounter continue to give peace and to blossom and bless them as they grow older.
“May it be a sweet blessing to all parents, grandparents, guardians, and especially our treasured little ones! My heart is with you and, as you and your precious little one will gladly discover, 'because of Him the little lamb sleeps!'
“Sleep tight!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Hyskell’s new book pairs vivid illustrations with an impactful narrative that is certain to be an enjoyable addition to the bedtime routine.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Lamb Sleeps” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Lamb Sleeps,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
