Pamela M.’s Newly Released "Safe at First" is an Impactful Look Into the Realities of Living and Coping with Cancer
“Safe at First,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela M., is an emotionally charged exploration of the complexities of life with cancer that openly examines physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual realities.
New York, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Safe at First”: a touching and compassionate look inside the highs and lows of life following a cancer diagnosis, “Safe at First” is the creation of published author Pamela M., a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and as of the past sixteen years, teacher. Pamela is a graduate of Chaminade University where she obtained her AA, BA, and MED degrees.
Pamela M. shares, “'Safe at First' charts the progress of an everyday mother and grandmother as she transitions from a woman determined to be the best possible single mom to and through the debilitations of cancer. This story relates the challenges of cancer treatment and the aftermath while attempting to raise and care for two children, retain and regain employment, and accept the realities of the loss of herself. Once a strong, capable, and independent woman, the author reveals her own metamorphosis through and following the ordeal. Degradation, depression, and loneliness plagued her existence, mandating the call to her heavenly Father for strength and understanding.
“Discrimination, financial devastation, and physical debilitation are just a few of the results of being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Once the treatment is complete and a promise of healing is revealed, reentering the real world seems simple but is presented in a manner in which the reader should understand the ramifications of what has changed and what will undoubtedly cause conflicting thoughts of God’s intervention. The reader will discover the courage and strength that comes from methods of common sense and faith, while being able to relate to the challenges, concerns, and responsibilities of anyone and their loved ones subjected to this disease.
“As a result of many interactions with others going through cancer urging her to share the experiences, this book manages to unveil the prospects of losing everything including faith in God. The revelation of surviving cancer brings hope despite the fact that continued hurdles of unemployment, skin cancer, and sleep apnea remind her that she may only be safe—at first. This woman’s cling to faith is projected in these pages as she takes the reader on a journey that includes physical, emotional, and spiritual reconstruction and healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela M.’s new book will bring readers a bluntly honest and encouraging look at what happens when suddenly everything changes and a new path is needed.
Consumers can purchase “Safe at First” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Safe at First,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
