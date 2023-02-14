Author David R Parker’s Newly Released "Thank God" is a Beautiful and Deeply Personal Testament to How God Carried the Author Through His Most Difficult Moments

“Thank God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R Parker, is a profound assortment of poetry that reveals the incredible courage the author discovered to overcome his struggles and trials through crafting a relationship with God. Through each entry, Parker reveals the ways in which God is always willing to accept his children back into his graces, no matter how far they have strayed.