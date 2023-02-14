Author David R Parker’s Newly Released "Thank God" is a Beautiful and Deeply Personal Testament to How God Carried the Author Through His Most Difficult Moments
“Thank God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R Parker, is a profound assortment of poetry that reveals the incredible courage the author discovered to overcome his struggles and trials through crafting a relationship with God. Through each entry, Parker reveals the ways in which God is always willing to accept his children back into his graces, no matter how far they have strayed.
Meridian, MS, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Thank God”: a powerful collection of poems and reflections of the author’s life, the world around him, and the experiences that shaped him and his relationship with the Lord. “Thank God” is the creation of published author, David R Parker, who worked at the WYLS and WSLY radio stations in Livingston, Alabama, for nineteen years.
“God inspired me to write through my cell phone, so I wrote ‘I Took a Picture of Darkness,’” writes Parker. “The heroes of 9/11 inspired me to write a poem also about God and brave Americans and our struggle against terrorists.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R Parker’s new book takes readers on a powerful journey through the author’s mind, revealing how walking within the light of the Lord has provided him with guidance and healing. Through his writings, Parker aims to honor God and all he has done for himself, while hoping to inspire readers to seek out the Lord in their own lives when faced with life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Thank God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
