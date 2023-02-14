JRP Virtual Marks 100 Years of Uncovering, Nurturing and Showcasing Talent

John Robert Powers, founded in 1923, has been a leader in the entertainment industry for 100 years. With a focus on helping aspiring models, actors, and entertainers reach their goals, JRP Virtual offers a wide range of programs to help their clients succeed. JRP is dedicated to the development and success of its clients, allowing them to reach their full potential.