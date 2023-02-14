Modern Campus Recognizes the Best Higher Education Course Catalogs of 2022
Ten colleges honored for creative development of the most engaging and informational digital catalogs for prospective and current students.
Toronto, Canada, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading provider of solutions for driving student enrollment by attracting, engaging, and converting students, today recognized ten colleges and universities for excellence in catalog design and management. Course catalogs are often one of the first things prospective students check when researching colleges. Modern students expect higher ed catalogs to be informative, up to date, engaging, easily navigable, and optimized for their phones.
Ten winners were chosen from more than 800 postsecondary institutions using Modern Campus Acalog, the industry-leading digital catalog management solution. The winning catalogs were evaluated on their effectiveness at engaging students, driving conversions, and improving enrollments by delivering critical information with engaging user experiences.
Factors leading to these institutions being recognized include engaging catalog design, easy navigation, exemplary use of rich media content, and calls to action (CTA). These colleges and universities are creatively leveraging digital catalogs as marketing tools to address the challenge of falling enrollments, while showcasing the value of higher education.
The ten colleges and universities being awarded with The Best Higher Education Course Catalogs of 2022 are:
· Baker College
· California State University, East Bay
· College of the Ozarks
· Georgia State University
· Ivy Tech Community College
· South Dakota State University
· Southeast Technical College
· Southside Virginia Community College
· Western Washington University
· Winona State University
Amidst skyrocketing student debt, modern students are skeptical about the value of higher education. More than half of prospective students question if it is worth the investment. They need to see a clear return on their investment upfront when looking into colleges or specific courses, according to a recent study of higher school students conducted by RNL.
With integrated Career Pathways, Modern Campus Acalog enables colleges and universities to showcase the value of higher education and optimize the effectiveness of their catalogs.
“Modern Campus is excited to see how colleges and universities are being creative with their catalogs to attract, engage, and convert prospective students,” said Kimberly Prieto, vice president for product at Modern Campus. “These ten institutions are leading the charge and leveraging their catalogs as strong marketing tools. We encourage other higher education institutions to take a look at these catalogs and find inspiration to maximize the value of their catalogs.”
“Ivy Tech Community College reinforces its breadth of career pathways—aligned with the workforce needs of our state—with courses that prepare our students not just for graduation day but every day after it,” said Dean McCurdy, provost of Ivy Tech Community College. “Being named one of Modern Campus’s Top Ten Higher Ed Course Catalogs 2022 demonstrates our commitment to students and their needs through a simple, powerful user experience that truly captures the opportunities the College provides.”
To find the full listing of the Modern Campus Top Ten Higher Ed Course Catalogs 2022, with screenshots and insights into the factors that make them truly excellent, visit https://moderncampus.com/blog/top-ten-higher-ed-course-catalogs-of-2022.html
To listen in to a panel discussion with leaders from some of the winning institutions, visit https://resources.moderncampus.com/c/top-10-catalogs-of-2022-webinar?x=dWsM7e
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its nearly 2,000 higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
