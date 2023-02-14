Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation.
City of Industry, CA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is proud to introduce the GOT815A-TGL-WCD, a 15.6-inch stainless steel fanless touch panel computer with CID2 certification. It offers enhanced hygiene control with the provision of SUS 304/316 stainless steel enclosure for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Its IP69K-rated protection and waterproof M12-type I/O ports make the products safe for frequent washdown or high temperature and high-pressure sanitization. This robust 15.6” stainless panel computer is also certified with Class I Division 2 (CID2) option, making it ideally suited for oil & gas or applications requiring a highly durable solution for extreme operating conditions.
The all-in-one GOT815A-TGL-WCD is powered by the Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E processor. It has a 15.6-inch WXGA TFT display with projected capacitive multi-touch and 400 nits of brightness. The rugged fanless panel PC can operate under a wide temperature range from -20°C to +50°C and can withstand vibration up to 1G. It comes with one 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of system memory and one SATA SSD/HDD for storage. The HMI supports two full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slots for wireless connectivity and additional storage. It has a wide range power inputs of 12 VDC to 24 VDC and the stainless-steel panel PC supports a VESA mount for simple installation.
“Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is a full IP66/IP69K-rated stainless steel panel computer with CID2 certification to meet the diverse needs of the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as the oil & gas industries. In addition to the IP69K rating, all the I/O ports feature waterproof M12-type connectors for maximum protection in wet, powder, and dusty operation conditions. It also has a SUS 304/316 stainless steel enclosure and full flat front bezel for better reliability and strict hygiene demands,” said Wesley Lee, the product manager of the AIoT Team Division at Axiomtek.
The touch panel computer features abundant I/O ports by using M12 connectors, including two RS-232/422/485, four USB 2.0 ports, one 2.5GbE LAN port, and one DC power connector. It is compatible with Windows® 10 and Windows® 11 and supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) for enhancing data and network security.
Axiomtek’s GOT815A-TGL-WCD is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
