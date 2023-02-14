Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD

Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation.