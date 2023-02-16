DressMyCrib Releases Free Augmented Reality Tool to Make Choosing a Rug Easier
Chicago, IL, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DressMyCrib, a Home Decor items marketplace, has released its new augmented reality tool.
Augmented reality-based marketplace, DressMyCrib, announces its new augmented reality tool designed to help make choosing a rug easier.
DressMyCrib helps users to choose rugs and floor coverings for their homes on its website. Its new augmented reality (AR) tool can be used on any smartphone and allows consumers to see what a rug might look like in their home before they buy it.
DressMyCrib strives to put its technology to the best use in real-life practices. The company understands the importance of its customers being able to see before they buy. Its free tool harnesses the latest augmented reality (AR) technology. It is user-friendly, works with any rug image, and makes choosing floor coverings for the home a breeze. This allows shoppers to purchase with confidence and helps them visualize beautiful new looks they may have yet to consider without using the tool.
Most significant innovation: AR tool can be used with a rug image from any source, like Amazon, Pinterest or a printed catalogue. Any rug picture works as long as it shows the whole rug from the top. To use the tool with a downloaded image, follow the instructions below:
Download an area rug image from your chosen location.
Go to https://dressmycrib.com/artool.
Select the AR tool and upload the photo.
Choose the rug size and select "convert to AR"
Choose "view rug in your space."
Once a rug image has been converted, the camera shows a live view of the user's home. The selected rug image will appear in the live view. Repositioning the object is as easy as moving the image on the screen, while resizing is achieved with a simple finger pinch gesture.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-otV3gyTJqw
DressMyCrib founder Giedrius Morkunas said, "We know that shopping for floor coverings, especially high-end rugs, is an important decision. Our free AR tool enables you to see how an area rug will look in your space before you buy it, with no limitations to a rug retailer. All you need is a rug image showing the full rug from the top."
For consumers looking to achieve a particular look in their home or looking for new decor inspiration, DressMyCrib's tool reduces uncertainty when shopping for floor coverings online. Armed with the AR tool, users are left with no doubt about how the rugs they like will look in real life. In addition, the AR tool is handy when ordering heavy oversized items that would be inconvenient and expensive to send back.
About DressMyCrib
DressMyCrib is an AR-based home décor items marketplace with all products in augmented reality. The company offers consumers a unique shopping experience by integrating AR technology to virtually see any chosen rug in any desired interior design space.
Press contact:
Giedrius Morkunas
Founder
m: +15172803728
e: marketing@dressmycrib.com
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-otV3gyTJqw
About DressMyCrib
DressMyCrib is an AR-based home décor items marketplace with all products in augmented reality. The company offers consumers a unique shopping experience by integrating AR technology to virtually see any chosen rug in any desired interior design space.
