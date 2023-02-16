Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s New Book, "The Spare: Part 1," is a Moving & Honest Portrayal of the Fight to Persevere in Rural Areas Following the Great Depression
Recent release “The Spare: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, is a candid account of the author’s life growing up on a ranch in South Dakota surrounded by economic hardship. Farm life is not for the weak, and only the hardiest homesteads survived.
Kadoka, SD, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, a writer who has had many life experiences, has completed her new book, “The Spare: Part 1”: a gripping and authentic look at the difficulties of ranch life.
“I was born and raised on a working ranch twenty-eight miles north of Philip, South Dakota,” says Sumpter. “As a young person, we worked hard and played hard, and events that occurred caused considerable pain to me both mentally and physically. My choices were not the best, and at seventeen, I was much on my own. The saying ‘I was the only hell my mother ever raised’ was probably very accurate. I write this to tell what it was like growing up and to let others know their choices are important to their future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s expressive tale is a story of perseverance. The trials and tribulations of farming mirror those of growing up; only the most stubborn can one day thrive. Chronicling her family’s history and her own life’s story, Sumpter paints a detailed picture of post-Great Depression upbringing.
According to author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, “The hearty folks that came, settled, and weathered the many storms and trials handed them by Mother Nature and life in general have to be applauded and revered for their persistence.” Along with being a compelling autobiography, “The Spare: Part 1” also serves as a love letter to those determined farmers and ranchers who made America what it is today.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Spare: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I was born and raised on a working ranch twenty-eight miles north of Philip, South Dakota,” says Sumpter. “As a young person, we worked hard and played hard, and events that occurred caused considerable pain to me both mentally and physically. My choices were not the best, and at seventeen, I was much on my own. The saying ‘I was the only hell my mother ever raised’ was probably very accurate. I write this to tell what it was like growing up and to let others know their choices are important to their future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s expressive tale is a story of perseverance. The trials and tribulations of farming mirror those of growing up; only the most stubborn can one day thrive. Chronicling her family’s history and her own life’s story, Sumpter paints a detailed picture of post-Great Depression upbringing.
According to author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, “The hearty folks that came, settled, and weathered the many storms and trials handed them by Mother Nature and life in general have to be applauded and revered for their persistence.” Along with being a compelling autobiography, “The Spare: Part 1” also serves as a love letter to those determined farmers and ranchers who made America what it is today.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Spare: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories