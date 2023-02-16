Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s New Book, "The Spare: Part 1," is a Moving & Honest Portrayal of the Fight to Persevere in Rural Areas Following the Great Depression

Recent release “The Spare: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, is a candid account of the author’s life growing up on a ranch in South Dakota surrounded by economic hardship. Farm life is not for the weak, and only the hardiest homesteads survived.