Author Brandi Krayeski’s New Book, "Maggie Stays Calm," is an Empowering Children’s Story Offering Useful Coping Strategies for Children with Anxiety

Recent release “Maggie Stays Calm,” from Page Publishing author Brandi Krayeski, is an uplifting tale introducing Maggie, a young dog who experiences stress when her parents leave for work. Maggie learns to utilize a variety of calming techniques to help her feel calm and safe, and remind her that she will be just fine until she is reunited with her loved ones.