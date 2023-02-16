Author Brandi Krayeski’s New Book, "Maggie Stays Calm," is an Empowering Children’s Story Offering Useful Coping Strategies for Children with Anxiety
Recent release “Maggie Stays Calm,” from Page Publishing author Brandi Krayeski, is an uplifting tale introducing Maggie, a young dog who experiences stress when her parents leave for work. Maggie learns to utilize a variety of calming techniques to help her feel calm and safe, and remind her that she will be just fine until she is reunited with her loved ones.
Montrose, PA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandi Krayeski, an educator and lifelong animal lover who shares her home with her loving husband and two extraordinary canines in Montrose, Pennsylvania, where she enjoys spending time with family, hiking, fishing, and playing with her dogs, Maggie and Moose, has completed her new book, “Maggie Stays Calm”: a charmingly illustrated story for young readers.
The author shares, “Coping with anxiety and anger can be challenging for many children. Fortunately, children can learn how to manage these emotions. Inspired by my own pet dog with separation anxiety, this story tells the tale of Maggie, a German shepherd, who uses different calming techniques to help her feel calm and safe. From squishing putty to blowing bubbles, Maggie overcomes her jitters. Discover some simple ways to help young children reduce their anxiety at home, at school, or in other stressful situations in this delightful book! Or if you’re simply a dog lover looking for a fun read, you’ll enjoy this story too!”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandi Krayeski’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Maggie Stays Calm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author shares, “Coping with anxiety and anger can be challenging for many children. Fortunately, children can learn how to manage these emotions. Inspired by my own pet dog with separation anxiety, this story tells the tale of Maggie, a German shepherd, who uses different calming techniques to help her feel calm and safe. From squishing putty to blowing bubbles, Maggie overcomes her jitters. Discover some simple ways to help young children reduce their anxiety at home, at school, or in other stressful situations in this delightful book! Or if you’re simply a dog lover looking for a fun read, you’ll enjoy this story too!”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandi Krayeski’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Maggie Stays Calm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories