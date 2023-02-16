Author David Barger’s New Book, "Anthony Lee Murphy Goes to War," is the Gripping Tale of a Young Soldier’s Journey to Manhood During World War I

Recent release “Anthony Lee Murphy Goes to War: A Story by an American Bluejacket in World War I,” from Page Publishing author David Barger, delves into the uncharted highs and abysmal lows of life from the point of view of a young man making his entry into the Great War.