Author David Barger’s New Book, "Anthony Lee Murphy Goes to War," is the Gripping Tale of a Young Soldier’s Journey to Manhood During World War I
Recent release “Anthony Lee Murphy Goes to War: A Story by an American Bluejacket in World War I,” from Page Publishing author David Barger, delves into the uncharted highs and abysmal lows of life from the point of view of a young man making his entry into the Great War.
Munford, TN, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Barger, a world traveler who lives in Tennessee with his wife of fifty-nine years, has completed his new book, “Anthony Lee Murphy Goes to War: A Story by an American Bluejacket in World War I”: a gripping story about the journey to manhood. Barger himself excelled as a U.S. naval officer, youth probation officer, and educator before finding his true niche as a novelist. Barger never writes about a location without experiencing firsthand where his characters will stand. In his latest story, he gives the reader a heartfelt glimpse into the turbulent youth of one of the aging characters from his Wanda trilogy.
Published by Page Publishing, Barger’s gritty tale begins with a teenager who leaves high school to defend America’s European friends from the Germans.
The young man leaves high school and his family farm with only a dollar in his Bible. The journey will continue following the ups and downs of his life through the Great War, a global pandemic, and deep young love.
