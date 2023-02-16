Brenda K. Rice’s New Book, "30 Days of Praise and Thanksgiving," is a Collection of Daily Prayers That Calls Upon Readers to Reach Out to God and Develop a Relationship
Brookhaven, GA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda K. Rice, a grandmother who has led multiple Bible studies, has completed her most recent book, “30 Days of Praise and Thanksgiving”: a spiritually stimulating work encouraging readers to look towards God and praise him by studying and understanding his Holy Scripture.
“This is my story of COVID virus and what happened,” shares Rice. “My husband and I were confined to our vacation home in the mountains of North Carolina, because of the COVID virus spreading in the US. The mask came on, and the constant washing of hands started. And not being able to go anywhere except to grocery, pick food up, or have it delivered, life was changing at a pace that was hard to understand. It was as though God stopped time.
“So during this time, God and I had plenty of time to be together without interruptions. I really felt a leading to write down scriptures that praised God. I started in the Psalms. David, a man after God’s on heart, knew how to praise God. The Psalms are full of praises. When it comes down to it, how can we praise a God in a way He deserves? And what I came to understand is His word is pure. My mind could never think up these beautiful words of praise to my Father, a God who is creator and sovereign Lord.”
Rice goes on to say, “How can we praise a God that is so far above our thinking? That’s the question. In the quiet of this COVID isolation, the Holy Spirit led me to write this book. This is for you to read and pray back to God. It will lift your spirits. And make you more thankful.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda K. Rice’s book provides the tools that one needs to open their mind and spirit to accepting God into their lives. Readers will have the opportunity to follow Rice’s guide and focus on understanding and growing closer with God, fulfilling God’s desires to create a relationship with each of His followers.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “30 Days of Praise and Thanksgiving” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Gregory Reeves via email at gregory@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
