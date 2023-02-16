Gemma’s New Book, "Entertaining Mommy?" Explores the Harrowing Abuse Endured by the Author Throughout Her Childhood from the One Person Who Should Have Protected Her
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gemma has completed her most recent book, “Entertaining Mommy? A Child’s Abusive Memories Revealed”: an eye-opening exposé of the abuse faced by the author as a child from the hands of her own mother.
“Was I chasing something! Or was I running? Never understanding the fears, voices, visions, or even my nightmares,” writes Gemma. “I thought I was a sane, normal human being living a good life. Having my only worries of not achieving love, except that of my children's. The stories my siblings told as we became adults. Who were they talking about? Neglect, abuse? That was not me! No hint of what they told felt real.
“I went home every time to cry, never understanding why I could not remember! Making excuses to stay away from them all as much as possible. Until my accident. My head! What is happening to me? I cannot collect my thoughts, stop the flashes. A young child abused, beaten, neglected--who could she be? I needed help! She let me listen as I woke from a lull of sleep. Horrid secrets of a childhood. ‘That can't be my voice! This cannot be true!’ I screamed at her. ‘How could I forget such tragedy? What could be wrong with me?’ I cried. Did she really do this all for fun? Was it all entertaining for her? What will I find out next? What else could she have done to me? To us all?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gemma’s book is the culmination of the difficult work that the author went through along with the help of her therapist to begin her emotional and spiritual healing, giving her the strength to acknowledge her trauma and share her story with others. Along with her tale, Gemma provides tools and resources to help readers who find themselves in a similar situation as the author once was and hopes to help them know that they are not alone in their trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Entertaining Mommy? A Child’s Abusive Memories Revealed” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Was I chasing something! Or was I running? Never understanding the fears, voices, visions, or even my nightmares,” writes Gemma. “I thought I was a sane, normal human being living a good life. Having my only worries of not achieving love, except that of my children's. The stories my siblings told as we became adults. Who were they talking about? Neglect, abuse? That was not me! No hint of what they told felt real.
“I went home every time to cry, never understanding why I could not remember! Making excuses to stay away from them all as much as possible. Until my accident. My head! What is happening to me? I cannot collect my thoughts, stop the flashes. A young child abused, beaten, neglected--who could she be? I needed help! She let me listen as I woke from a lull of sleep. Horrid secrets of a childhood. ‘That can't be my voice! This cannot be true!’ I screamed at her. ‘How could I forget such tragedy? What could be wrong with me?’ I cried. Did she really do this all for fun? Was it all entertaining for her? What will I find out next? What else could she have done to me? To us all?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gemma’s book is the culmination of the difficult work that the author went through along with the help of her therapist to begin her emotional and spiritual healing, giving her the strength to acknowledge her trauma and share her story with others. Along with her tale, Gemma provides tools and resources to help readers who find themselves in a similar situation as the author once was and hopes to help them know that they are not alone in their trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Entertaining Mommy? A Child’s Abusive Memories Revealed” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories