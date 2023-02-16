Barris K. Tanner’s New Book, "Daisymay: Mommy Knows Best," is an Adorable Children’s Story That Teaches Young Readers to Always Listen to Their Parents
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barris K. Tanner, a writer who lives a quiet life full of books, has completed her most recent book, “Daisymay: Mommy Knows Best”: a charming and sweet tale about a precocious pup who learns her lesson about listening.
“Daisymay was frustrated,” writes author Barris K. Tanner. “She was sure Mommy did not know best! So she hid, watched, and waited. When Mommy was not looking, she… escaped outside!”
Published by Fulton Books, Barris K. Tanner’s book follows a cute five-pound Chihuahua named Daisymay. She lives with her Mommy and even gets to go to work with her. Everyone loves Daisymay and spoils her rotten, but she has a disobedient streak. She does not want to listen to what her Mommy tells her.
One day, Daisymay gets frustrated that her Mommy is working and cannot play. She hatches a plan to escape because she is sure that Mommy doesn’t know what is best for her. She runs out into the tall grass, but quickly learns that the great outdoors is scarier than they seem for a tiny indoor pup. Could Mommy have been right all along? And can Daisymay make it back home? Find out within the wholesome pages of “Daisymay: Mommy Knows Best.”
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Daisymay: Mommy Knows Best” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
