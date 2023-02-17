Youseline Romain’s New Book, "Simple Creole Recipe Cooking Book," is a Collection of Creole Inspired Recipes That Are Sure to Delight and Satisfy Any Palette
Lake Park, FL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Youseline Romain, who graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a master’s in education and holds the title of Miss Haiti Tropical, Miss New Jersey American Nation, Miss Earth New Jersey 2015, has completed her most recent book, “Simple Creole Recipe Cooking Book”: a series of mouthwatering Creole recipes inspired by the author’s passion for cooking and feeding her friends and family.
“This cookbook is about Creole food, and I want to inspire people to learn how to cook different cultured food,” writes Romain. “Like myself, I love learning how to cook different dishes. I’m writing another cookbook that will have more pages. Since it’s my first cookbook, I decided not to put a lot of dishes and just keep the rest of the recipes for my second book. I asked everyone if you stop by a bookstore and see this cookbook, please support me by buying one.”
Published by Fulton Books, Youseline Romain’s book is the perfect tool for novices and expert chefs alike who wish to try their hand at crafting Creole inspired recipes, such as the author’s Fresh Creole Tilapia or her Youseline Creole Fresh Potato Salad. With “Simple Creole Recipe Cooking Book” at one’s fingertips, readers will be able to whip up delicious meals that any dinner guest will absolutely love.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Simple Creole Recipe Cooking Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
