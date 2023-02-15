James Allen’s Newly Released, "Country Club Time," is a Fascinating Memoir That Reveals How an American Teen Became Caught Up in Robbery, Kidnapping, and Substance Abuse
“Country Club Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Allen, offers readers some important and hard-won life lessons as the author recounts key moments that have led to a life of truly valuing the power of making the right choice.
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Country Club Time”: a powerful story of self-discovery and redemption. “Country Club Time” is the creation of published author James Allen, a loving husband and father who worked as a licensed private investigator in Texas, a loan adjustment collector for a bank in Austin, and owned a business. Imagine, that a convicted bank robber working on the payroll at a bank in this country.
James Allen shares, “Do you think robbing a bank sounds like the best idea in the world? Have you ever kidnapped a child? Have you ever used drugs? Drugs like speed, downers, cocaine, heroin, LSD, STP, methamphetamine, belladonna, mescaline, or psilocybin? Have you ever taken these drugs hundreds of times? Have you ever stuck needles in your arms so many times that you were bruised all over because you missed the vein? Have you ever hallucinated for a few days and then find out that none of it really happened? Well, all that is included in this writing. Have you ever completely lost your sense of reality? Have you ever been to jail or in prison? It’s all inside these covers. Events and happenings you have never heard of before are in this story. You can picture this whole writing in your mind as you read it. It’s almost like reading a movie script.
“If you are concerned about your child or someone you know that seems to be influenced by new friends or possibly experimenting with drugs, this story has a very high potential to change that person’s mind about their future life. The pain, suffering, and agony involved here are not something many people would want to get involved with. One can find out a lot about themselves from this story. It can be the window for one of the biggest decisions of a person’s life. It can help to influence that decision so that it will be the right choice.
“With God in your heart, through it all, the journey of the life we live will be a good one. Yes, indeed, he can take your deepest pains, sorrows, and sufferings and make them your greatest gifts and blessings. He can lead you all the way while all along, you won’t know it is happening, much less where you’re going. Where you will go and where you will end up is really mostly your choice. No one but you will make that choice. There is only one thing in life that you have total control over and that is yourself. Let me repeat that: there is only one thing in life that you have total control over, and that one thing is yourself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Allen’s new book will shock and inspire readers as his personal story unfolds.
James Allen brings readers a deeply personal look into his life journey in hopes of empowering others to find the right path and break bad habits before it’s too late.
Consumers can purchase “Country Club Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Country Club Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
