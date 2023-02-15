Micah Campbell’s Newly Released "THE ANTHROPOLOGIST" is an Action-Packed Adventure Across Time and Space That Will Delight the Imagination
“THE ANTHROPOLOGIST,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Micah Campbell, is a compelling fantasy work that blends the mundane and the absurd in such a way that readers will find themselves uncertain of what is fact or fiction for a determined anthropologist caught in a dangerous plot.
Winlock, WA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “THE ANTHROPOLOGIST”: a gripping science fiction that will captivate readers from the start. “THE ANTHROPOLOGIST” is the creation of published author Micah Campbell.
Campbell shares, “Join Liar Zar, the world’s greatest anthropologist, in her home dimension as she assists humans who have been pulled through the fabric of time and space. From would-be revolutionaries to eldritch abominations, she’s seen and hugged most. Armed with her trusty baseball bat or blaster pistol, she faces fear every day and offers it comforting words.
“When one day the bridge across the divide is broken and leaves the humans in her world stranded with no way home, she finds that her place in the world is much smaller than she had previously believed. Together with friends and family, she finds herself thrust into an insidious plot that threatens the fragile peace of the world.
“Thankfully she’s not alone.
“A tale of found family, misadventures, realized love, and daring adventures into the unknown.
“Warning: a science fiction leaning toward the fantastic and the weird, as well as complicated math.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micah Campbell’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Johnmichael Woodard.
Campbell’s engaging narrative paired with Woodard’s creative artwork bring readers an engaging and immersive reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “THE ANTHROPOLOGIST” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE ANTHROPOLOGIST,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
