Darrell Shay’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing" is a Humorous Adventure on the Farm
“The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell Shay, is a delightfully lighthearted escapade for two bull calves who find an unexpected adventure at the pond.
New York, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing”: an amusing farm tale. “The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing” is the creation of published author Darrell Shay.
Shay shares, “'The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning' is a collection of comical situations two mischievous young Beefmaster bull calves get themselves into. Each book is a different scenario with a combination of fact and fiction to entertain the reader. The majority of the characters are actual residents of their farm. This is the second book, Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing.
“How do calves go fishing? you ask. Well, fishing is the art of trying to catch a fish with some type of bait. There are as many types of bait as there are methods of fishing. You don’t always catch one. If you did, it would be called catching, not fishing, so it’s very easy for a calf to go fishing but nearly impossible for them to actually catch one. This story is about two calves who go fishing, but do they go catching?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell Shay’s new book provides readers of any age with a fun and entertaining narrative that will delight the imagination.
With a humorous narrative and engaging imagery, readers both young and old will find themselves engrossed in the adventures of Thunder and Lightning.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Thunder and Lightning: Thunder and Lightning Go Fishing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
