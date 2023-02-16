QueenEsther Martin, EdS’s Newly Released "A Song is Born" is an Inspiring Exploration of a Creative Gift and a Profound Faith
“A Song is Born,” from Christian Faith Publishing author QueenEsther Martin, EdS, is an engaging look into the author’s reflections on feeling God’s hand within the creative process.
Tolleson, AZ, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Song is Born”: a touching collection of personal stories and lyrical works. “A Song is Born” is the creation of published author QueenEsther Martin, EdS.
Martin shares, “Consider it pure joy…whenever you face trials (James 1:2). Really? Now that’s some strange advice and biblical babble, so it would seem. But as it were, the adversity becomes a seed when nurtured with perseverance in a womb fertile for birthing a harvest greater than the seed itself.
“'A Song Is Born' describes how persisting in prayer and listening to, reading, and doing the Word throughout the trials of life challenged faith to persevere. Read this book to learn how a seed of trials produced music like no other. Here, you can learn the story behind the music, read the lyrics, and, yes, even listen to the music.
“Get those questions answered about which came first, the music or the lyrics. Satisfy that curiosity as to how the composer thought of that song and developed such a repertoire. Appease any inquisitions about what was going on in the singer-songwriter’s head or life that caused a particular lyric to be penned or sang. It’s allegorical to a woman giving birth and forgetting all about the suffering endured once the child is born, as described in John 16:21.
“This book is about how a song was conceived and born from the womb of its author’s soul. A song is born. What a beautiful baby!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, QueenEsther Martin, EdS’s new book features visually engaging artwork crafted by Michelle Sloss-Brown.
Martin shares in hopes of helping others learn how to tune into God’s encouraging messages and live fulfilled in their gift.
Consumers can purchase “A Song is Born” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Song is Born,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
