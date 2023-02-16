Frederick J. Williams’s Newly Released "There’s a Monster in My Nose" is a Humorous Tale of a Little Girl Trying Desperately to Clear Her Nose
“There’s a Monster in My Nose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frederick J. Williams, is a fun and lighthearted story of the battle against a stuffy nose as a little girl becomes convinced that monsters have invaded.
Kennedale, TX, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There’s a Monster in My Nose”: a vibrant and entertaining lyrical work. “There’s a Monster in My Nose” is the creation of published author Frederick J. Williams, a proud husband and father who found a joy for writing during his elementary years.
Williams shares, “It’s safe to say that we all have monsters in our nose. This six-year-old girl goes to war with them after discovering them for the first time. What are these so-called monsters she is referring to? What will she do to overcome her fear? All she knows is this sticky slimy thing she refers to as a monster is bothering her, and she must do everything in her power to get it out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederick J. Williams’s new book will charm readers of any age as they read along to see how a little girl copes with a stuffy nose.
Williams provides a funny tale to share amongst the family within the pages of his flagship children's work.
Consumers can purchase “There’s a Monster in My Nose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There’s a Monster in My Nose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “It’s safe to say that we all have monsters in our nose. This six-year-old girl goes to war with them after discovering them for the first time. What are these so-called monsters she is referring to? What will she do to overcome her fear? All she knows is this sticky slimy thing she refers to as a monster is bothering her, and she must do everything in her power to get it out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederick J. Williams’s new book will charm readers of any age as they read along to see how a little girl copes with a stuffy nose.
Williams provides a funny tale to share amongst the family within the pages of his flagship children's work.
Consumers can purchase “There’s a Monster in My Nose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There’s a Monster in My Nose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories