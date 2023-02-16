Dennis Stemp’s Newly Released "The Rockwellian Experience" is an Engaging Narrative That Takes Readers Back to Simpler Times
“The Rockwellian Experience,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Stemp, is a thoughtful collection of family history, personal experiences, and a nostalgic reflection on life in small-town USA.
Orlando, FL, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Rockwellian Experience”: a delightful collection of short stories that blends the author’s unique experiences with candid observations. “The Rockwellian Experience” is the creation of published author Dennis Stemp, the middle son of five born and raised in Bennington, Vermont. Stemp attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and is a 1965 graduate of Bennington Catholic High School. He is a proud Vietnam veteran who served twenty years on active duty in the United States Air Force before retiring as a senior master sergeant. Stemp is married and has two sons, Vincent and Philip, and one granddaughter, Ariel. He currently lives in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Jeanette. He is also the author of “That Bumblebee Won’t Fly” (2017), “Kill the Messenger by Joe Mazzaratz” (2018), “A Hunter’s Quiet Time” (2019).
Stemp shares, “Stories, reflections, and experiences of a happy childhood and happy adolescence of a boy being raised by the greatest generation in a ‘picture postcard’ village in Southern Vermont during the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. The author has the added growing-up elements of a very, very Roman Catholic Mother and a strict Catholic school education plus a huge extended family to include sixteen pairs of Aunts and Uncles and literally hundreds of first Cousins in a village where everybody knew everybody.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Stemp’s new book will entertain and tug at the heartstrings as readers journey back to simpler days.
Stemp shares this deeply personal look into life in Southern Vermont during the 40s, 50s, and 60s in honor of his three brothers who have returned to God.
Consumers can purchase “The Rockwellian Experience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rockwellian Experience,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
