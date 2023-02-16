Latoshia Malone’s Newly Released "Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional" is an Encouraging Kickstart to a Path of Healing and Spiritual Growth
“Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Latoshia Malone, is an empowering opportunity to begin a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation of faith through a three-week spiritual exercise.
Union City, GA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional”: an uplifting and interactive devotional. “Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional” is the creation of published author Latoshia Malone, a proud mother of two who is working to become a life coach.
Malone shares, “Are you struggling with addiction or maybe an illness such as depression, and you have been praying for healing? If yes, I would like to take you on a journey that will guide you to a spiritual awakening. Two years ago, I found myself facing trials and tribulations and battling certain addictions. I did not truly understand what was happening in my life or why I felt as if I were unworthy of the life that God had planned for me. During this time, I was so alone, so confused, that the enemy was beginning to consume my life. I became depressed and did not want to live. I thought things would be better if I were not around. Until my sister in Christ took notice of how I was sabotaging my life, so we decided to fast. The fast required us to pray daily and start a true journey of a spiritual cleanse and be able to hear from God. This personal experience encouraged me to share the twenty-one steps that changed my life so that I may have the opportunity to change yours.
“'Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional' is a stepping stone to begin the journey of self-love and spiritual healing. We as people battle things every day, and we want to make a change, and sometimes we do not know where to begin. You are not alone. My prayer for you is that as you devote yourself to take this spiritual journey, you learn what God has planned for your life and that we serve a true and living God, and how he has promised us many things, for God is not a man that he shall lie. I pray that in twenty-one days, you will see the light that God is waiting to shine over your life and understand that he is just waiting on you to take the first step.
“Be blessed!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latoshia Malone’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they take time to reflect on the impactful messages within each daily installment.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
