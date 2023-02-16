Latoshia Malone’s Newly Released "Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional" is an Encouraging Kickstart to a Path of Healing and Spiritual Growth

“Spiritual Awakening: 21-Day Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Latoshia Malone, is an empowering opportunity to begin a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation of faith through a three-week spiritual exercise.