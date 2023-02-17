Nan Smith’s Newly Released "Cowboy Tex" is a Lighthearted Tall Tale of Texas Proportions That Finds a Clever Storyteller Relaying a Family Story to a Group of Children
“Cowboy Tex,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nan Smith, is a fun adventure in the wilds of a Texas ranch as readers are exposed to an amusing tale filled with local vernacular that will delight the imagination.
San Antonio, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cowboy Tex”: a charming juvenile fiction that will draw a few laughs from young readers. “Cowboy Tex” is the creation of published author Nan Smith, who spent forty-five years as an air-force wife. During that time, she was an elementary school teacher and taught in Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas. Smith retired in San Antonio, Texas, and now lives in an air-force retirement community called Blue Skies of Texas. She and her husband have a love for the Navajo and spent twenty years in church building and vacation Bible schools.
Smith shares, “'Cowboy Tex' is the story of a weathered old cowboy storyteller who gathers children around him to relate the life of Cowboy Tex, a former rodeo bull rider, and the amazing assortment of critters who live on his Texas S-P-R-E-A-D, called the Busted Butt. This storyteller is known for stretching the truth just a bit. Be prepared to laugh and enjoy a tall Texas tale.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan Smith’s new book is a vibrant and amusing narrative filled with classic tall tale components that will entertain readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Cowboy Tex” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cowboy Tex,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
