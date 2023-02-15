Future Horizons Releases "Dating While Autistic."
Wendela Whitcomb Marsh has a heart for autists of all ages, and for the amazing parents and professionals who love them and work with them. Having been a teacher, counselor, psychologist, and Board Certified Behavior Analyst, as well as parent of and spouse to awesome autistic people, she brings a unique perspective to working with this population.
Arlington, TX, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dating is stressful, isn't it? If you're autistic, the thought of trying to meet someone can feel exhausting. Could you use a dating coach, but in book form? Then you've come to the right place.
This book takes you from first date to friendship to love. You’ll find “Bad Idea/Better Idea” tips for what to avoid, and what to try instead. “A Couple of Singles” follows two fictional autistic characters, Bill and Trish, on their quest for love. “Ask Yourself” offers opportunities to reflect on what’s important to you. Finally, “Actually Autistic Love Stories” bring first-hand knowledge from neurodivergent couples who are already living the dream.
If you want down-to-earth guidance on how to navigate dating and relationships, you’ve come to the right place. This book is for you.
This book takes you from first date to friendship to love. You’ll find “Bad Idea/Better Idea” tips for what to avoid, and what to try instead. “A Couple of Singles” follows two fictional autistic characters, Bill and Trish, on their quest for love. “Ask Yourself” offers opportunities to reflect on what’s important to you. Finally, “Actually Autistic Love Stories” bring first-hand knowledge from neurodivergent couples who are already living the dream.
If you want down-to-earth guidance on how to navigate dating and relationships, you’ve come to the right place. This book is for you.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories