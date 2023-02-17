Author A.A. Sanchez’s New Book, "Chievous: I Choose Me," Follows a Rambunctious Girl Who Finds Life Too Short to Worry About What Others Think of Oneself & Their Actions

Recent release “Chievous: I Choose Me,” from Page Publishing author A.A. Sanchez, is an enthralling story of a young girl named Missy Chievous, who follows the beat of her own drum and often finds herself getting into trouble. Despite her vow to act how she wants and think about it later, Missy finds a new friend who makes her reconsider her attitude towards life and see how others really see her.