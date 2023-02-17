Author A.A. Sanchez’s New Book, "Chievous: I Choose Me," Follows a Rambunctious Girl Who Finds Life Too Short to Worry About What Others Think of Oneself & Their Actions
Recent release “Chievous: I Choose Me,” from Page Publishing author A.A. Sanchez, is an enthralling story of a young girl named Missy Chievous, who follows the beat of her own drum and often finds herself getting into trouble. Despite her vow to act how she wants and think about it later, Missy finds a new friend who makes her reconsider her attitude towards life and see how others really see her.
Towson, MD, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.A. Sanchez, who holds a master’s degree in elementary education and has been an educator for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Chievous: I Choose Me”: a charming story of a young girl who often finds herself getting into trouble and sticky situations by following her mantra that life is too short to not do whatever one wants.
“Hi! My name’s Missy Chievous, and I know what you’re thinking—yes, it does sound like the word mischievous,” writes Sanchez. “I have my parents to thank for that. I have a loving mother, a father who left this earth way too soon, and a dog, Cody, that I swear has been here before. I have no friends, and everyone thinks I’m a pain in the you-know-what. They say I have a habit of getting into trouble every chance I get because I make the wrong choices. I say life’s too short not to do or say whatever you want.
“Yep, I’m that kid who likes to act first and think about the consequences later. Until I meet someone who would completely change how I see things. Going into his world means that I get to see how others really think about me, and you know what? They think I’m pretty amazing.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.A. Sanchez’s delightful tale is inspired by the childhood adventures of both the author and her daughter and was written over the course of one of the author’s summer vacations with the purpose of bringing enjoyment and fun into the lives of her students and young readers worldwide. Full of unforgettable characters and thrilling surprises, readers of all ages will find excitement and adventure as they follow along on Missy’s tales and want to revisit them over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chievous: I Choose Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
