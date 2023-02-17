Author Dominique Weiss’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day," is a Delightful Story That Follows a Kind and Friendly Dog Who Loves to Explore New Places

Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, centers around an adventurous and friendly dog who loves to explore and make new friends with everyone she meets. When her hometown gets blanketed by snow one winter morning, Sadie Girl races off with her best friend, Nikki, to play in the snow and say hello to all her pals.