Author Dominique Weiss’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day," is a Delightful Story That Follows a Kind and Friendly Dog Who Loves to Explore New Places
Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, centers around an adventurous and friendly dog who loves to explore and make new friends with everyone she meets. When her hometown gets blanketed by snow one winter morning, Sadie Girl races off with her best friend, Nikki, to play in the snow and say hello to all her pals.
Henderson, NV, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dominique Weiss, who has traveled all across the country with her dog, Sadie Girl, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day”: a charming story of a friendly and adventurous dog who sets off to play in the snow on a cold wintry day in November with her friend Nikki.
“A winter storm in Massachusetts brought fresh snow that gently covered the neighborhood like a beautiful white blanket,” writes Weiss. “Come and join Sadie Girl as she races down a snowy path to meet up with her friends and play on a snow day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominique Weiss’s adorable tale is inspired by the real-life adventures of the author and her dog Sadie Girl, who have traveled to exciting new places all over America, meeting different kinds of people and making friendships everywhere they go. With vibrant artwork and a loveable furry protagonist, “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: Snow Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
