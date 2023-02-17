Spork Technology Launches New All-In-One Digital Operations Platform for Restaurants
San Francisco, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spork Technology, a cutting-edge technology company based in San Francisco, is proud to announce the launch of Spork, its new digital operations platform for restaurants. Spork is the digital backbone for restaurants of all sizes and types, serving as the single source of truth for restaurant operations across dine-in, delivery, and takeout channels.
"We are thrilled to bring Spork to market and empower restaurants with a new level of efficiency, revenue generation, and customer service,” said Gennady Shpiler, CEO of Spork Technology. "Spork is the solution that restaurants have been searching for, streamlining operations and bringing all the disjointed and often incompatible technology products and services into one easy-to-use platform."
Spork serves as a customizable, all-in-one digital operations platform that provides restaurants with the tools they need to maximize revenue, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience. By connecting a variety of technology products and services, Spork eliminates the need for restaurants to rely on multiple, separate systems, making it easy for restaurant owners to manage their operations without requiring any technical skills.
"At Spork, we are dedicated to helping restaurants succeed and grow," added Gennady Shpiler. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that simplifies restaurant operations and allows restaurant owners to focus on what they do best - providing exceptional food and service to their guests."
For more information about Spork and its innovative digital operations platform for restaurants, visit https://sporkinc.com.
About Spork Technology
Spork Technology is a leading technology company based in San Francisco, CA. With a focus on serving the restaurant industry, Spork Technology provides a comprehensive restaurant digital operations platform designed to streamline operations, maximize revenue, and enhance the guest experience. With a mission to help restaurants succeed and grow, Spork is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that simplify restaurant operations and allow restaurant owners to focus on what they do best - providing exceptional food and service to their guests.
Gennady Shpiler
415-669-4362
https://sporkinc.com
