Excelsior Integrated Again Named a Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL List for 2023
Lee, MA, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Excelsior Integrated has once again been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2023, joining other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its 8th annual directory.
After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel Merchant identified top companies, both generalists and specialists, offering a range of valuable services and deep expertise. The searchable directory can be sorted by various criteria, helping companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.
3PL providers have reported increased interest and adoption from retailers of all kinds, many of whom are quickly realizing that their internal resources are not up to the task of handling order fulfillment and logistics at scale. Many 3PLs have also been heavily investing in automation and robotic systems to speed up throughput and make it more efficient as available labor is scarce.
“Choosing the right 3PL for your business can lead to lower cost per order, rapid scaling, a larger footprint and coverage, faster time to customer and so much more,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company in our directory has been selected based on its industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”
The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help you in the selection process, including key services offered, average annual client order volume, top three merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more. It also breaks out the percentage of the continental U.S. covered based on days in transit to end customers, a critical differentiator for merchants. The directory is available throughout the year.
Shawn R. Ouillette, Executive Vice President of Excelsior, stated that “We are once again honored to be part of the MCM Top 3PL directory. It is a testimony to our proven success, expertise, and business growth by serving our growing list of clients. We are proud to provide the “backroom” side of their business, so to speak, so they can concentrate on expertly growing their business. We invite you to explore and consider our capabilities and contributions to your bottom line.”
About Excelsior Integrated
www.excelsiorintegrated.com provides expert “backroom” services, including E-Commerce Storage and Fulfillment, Kitting and Assembly, Crowdfunding and Mass Media distribution, Amazon Fulfillment, Wholesale/Bulk Orders, Inventory Management, Shipping Optimization, EDI, Mutli-channel Integrations, Multi-Warehouse East and West Coast Solutions, and More.
About Multichannel Merchant
Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing, and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store, or other locations.
Contact:
Shawn R. Ouillette
souillette@excelsiorintegrated.com
