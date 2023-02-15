Press Releases>Finance>Accounting & Taxes>Blue Marlin Accounting>

James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting

Public Notice Fictious Business Name Statement

James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting
Naples, FL, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James J Travers LLC, which has provided accounting, consulting and tax services for the last five years in Collier County, FL, intends to register the fictitious name, or Doing Business As (D.b.a), of Blue Marlin Accounting, as provided by Section 865.09 Florida Statutes, and will continue to perform accounting, consulting and tax services, currently located at:

3200 Bailey Lane
Suite 275
Naples, FL 34105
Contact
James J Travers LLC
James Travers
239-365-2300
www.bluemarlinaccounting.com
ContactContact
Categories