James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting

Naples, FL, February 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- James J Travers LLC, which has provided accounting, consulting and tax services for the last five years in Collier County, FL, intends to register the fictitious name, or Doing Business As (D.b.a), of Blue Marlin Accounting, as provided by Section 865.09 Florida Statutes, and will continue to perform accounting, consulting and tax services, currently located at:3200 Bailey LaneSuite 275Naples, FL 34105