James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting
Public Notice Fictious Business Name Statement
Naples, FL, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James J Travers LLC, which has provided accounting, consulting and tax services for the last five years in Collier County, FL, intends to register the fictitious name, or Doing Business As (D.b.a), of Blue Marlin Accounting, as provided by Section 865.09 Florida Statutes, and will continue to perform accounting, consulting and tax services, currently located at:
3200 Bailey Lane
Suite 275
Naples, FL 34105
3200 Bailey Lane
Suite 275
Naples, FL 34105
Contact
James J Travers LLCContact
James Travers
239-365-2300
www.bluemarlinaccounting.com
James Travers
239-365-2300
www.bluemarlinaccounting.com
Categories