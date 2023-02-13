AAI Environmental Corp. Conducts Phase 1 Environmental Reports Per New ASTM Standard E-1527-21, as EPA Published Final Rule Adopting the Standard Practice as of 2/13/23

As of February 13, 2013, the EPA now allows for the use of the new ASTM Standard E-1527-21 to satisfy the requirements for conducting all appropriate inquiries under CERCLA. The previous standard ASTM E-1527-13 is no longer the standard that should be used to satisfy the AAI requirements. AAI Environmental Corporation conducts Phase I Environmental reports that adhere to the new standard.