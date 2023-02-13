AAI Environmental Corp. Conducts Phase 1 Environmental Reports Per New ASTM Standard E-1527-21, as EPA Published Final Rule Adopting the Standard Practice as of 2/13/23
As of February 13, 2013, the EPA now allows for the use of the new ASTM Standard E-1527-21 to satisfy the requirements for conducting all appropriate inquiries under CERCLA. The previous standard ASTM E-1527-13 is no longer the standard that should be used to satisfy the AAI requirements. AAI Environmental Corporation conducts Phase I Environmental reports that adhere to the new standard.
Nashville, TN, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Effective as of February 13, 2023.
EPA has taken final action to amend the Standards and Practices for All Appropriate Inquiries to reference a standard practice recently made available by ASTM International, a widely recognized standards developing organization. Specifically, this final rule amends the All Appropriate Inquiries Rule (AAI rule) to reference ASTM International's E1527-21 “Standard Practice for Environmental Site Assessments: Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Process” and allow for its use to satisfy the requirements for conducting all appropriate inquiries under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and to remove after one year recognition of the previous version of that standard, ASTM E1527-13, as compliant with the AAI rule.
Lenders, banks, sellers, buyers and commercial real estate investors should now be ordering Phase 1 Environmental reports that adhere to the new standard. If you would like to order a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment or if you have questions about the cost, turnaround time or other factors related to Phase 1 Environmental Assessments, AAI Environmental Corporation can help you with your real estate due diligence needs.
Find out more here: aaienvcorp.com/phasei.html.
