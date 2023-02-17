In a Strangely Familiar Dystopia "Mouse Song," by Aaron Nelson, is a Tale of Running Away and Turning to Storytelling for Salvation
Shingle Springs, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chinese military expansion. Soaring food prices. A failed economy. The American Dream, lost. These aren’t just headlines, they’re the world of “Mouse Song,” a new story that takes place in a future America that has been globalized and militarized by the world’s powers to tamp down uprisings and secure American trade and consumption. A teenager nicknamed Mouse must escape the violent Chinese Zone in the Western United States. It’s a messed-up road trip that involves navigating military checkpoints, fractured militias, and a family in tatters.
In this journey, Mouse turns to storytelling to make sense of the world while facing all the problems the road and family present. As writer Aaron Nelson shares, “I was inspired to write this story by just looking at the world we live in and extrapolating it to a future conclusion. But the crux of the story is in facing our problems, and how running away from them doesn’t solve anything. No matter what stretch of road they’re one, Mouse, George and their Dad are still there, suffering. Writing is how Mouse tries to save them.”
Aaron is best known for writing graphic novels, including Arcana Studio’s critically-acclaimed Marlow (with art by Dario Carrasco, Jr and Mathew Reynolds) and Kid Lightspeed & the Neutron Women published by Digital Webbing Presents.
Nelson has also written on pop culture, including the essay “Simulating Terror” in PopSmart’s critical anthology “Jack Bauer for President.” He frequently contributes articles for Stateless Media, and has also published poetry and has edited and appeared in a number of comic book anthologies.
Mouse Song is available now in the United States. Episodes are released every Sunday and Thursday on Kindle Vella.
Your can read the first three episodes for free here: https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0BTXSDG3X
