Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 Gets Existing PDF Files Size Reduced Up to 90%
Tacoma, WA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem released Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0, which is a robust and practical PDF compression software to get existing PDF files size reduced up to 90% without losing quality.
“Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 provides powerful size-reducing techniques that allow files to take up less space on the user's computer,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “What’s more, it comes with batch modes and rich compression options, which can meet different demands.”
“To make sending PDF files easier and faster, compressing files has become an essential process. With the increase in user demand, we have developed the Windows version on top of the original Mac-only version. The purpose is to make it easy for all users to solve PDF-related problems,” he added.
How does Cisdem PDF compressor for Windows 2.0.0 differ from others?
1. Have no limit on uploading file size
2. File size can be reduced by 90%
3. Multiple compression options
4. Provides batch modes
5. Compress PDF files in a minimum time
6. Shrink PDF files with the highest quality
7. Supports compress password-protected PDF files
8. Lightweight and simple to use
Main Features of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0:
1. Rich compression modes
Cisdem PDF Compressor comes with 4 preset filters to meet different demands, including small file size (low quality), medium file size (medium quality), large file size (high quality) and customize compression modes by clicking the slider bar.
2. Reduce PDF files size up to 90%
Compared with similar products, Cisdem PDF Compressor can reduce PDF file size up to 90% within seconds.
3. Batch compress PDFs
It supports uploading and processing multiple PDF files at one time without any limitations. Users can easily drag-and-drop many files into the panel for compression.
4. Preserve high PDF file quality
Even if your document covers images, graphics and other data, it can help you shrink PDF files quickly with the highest quality.
5. Fast compression speed
No need to wait, it will compress the files as fast as possible, no matter how big your files are. In their test, a 500-page PDF file can be compressed within 1 minute.
6. Easy to use
Clean program interface and drag-and-drop design make it easy to upload files and reduce the file size.
7. Work on Windows 11/10/8/7
Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 is available on Windows 11/10/8/7, which requires a 64-bit OS.
Price and Availability
The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-compressor-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $24.99 with lifetime free upgrades.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a professional software company that focuses on developing highly efficient products for Mac and Windows users in terms of PDF, utility, multimedia and more. This company has been dedicated to creating handy and budget friendly tools and providing the best service for ever customers. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.
Price and Availability
The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-compressor-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $24.99 with lifetime free upgrades.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a professional software company that focuses on developing highly efficient products for Mac and Windows users in terms of PDF, utility, multimedia and more. This company has been dedicated to creating handy and budget friendly tools and providing the best service for ever customers. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.
