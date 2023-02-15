Loveforce International Releases Honey Davis Post Valentines Love Song
Santa Clarita, CA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 17, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis. The song crosses two of the genres that Davis is known for.
The single is a love song entitled “Ever Since I Met You” It is in the Blues-Rock genre. Davis is primarily known for both Blues songs and Rock songs and this one combines the two genres. It is a fast Blues romp played in a Rock and Roll fashion. Lyrically, the song is about a guy telling a woman he has a strong attraction for about the effect she has on him and how his life has changed ever since he met her.
“The new song by Honey Davis is fast paced And fun to listen to,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It comes in at just over three minutes long but the song seems to go by faster than that and seems to start and then quickly finish,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
