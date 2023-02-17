Author Richard W. Brown’s New Book, "Werewolf," is a Fast-Paced Lycanthropic Adventure Introducing Lou, an Ancient Werewolf with a Death Wish

Recent release “Werewolf,” from Page Publishing author Richard W. Brown, is a spellbinding and graphic tale of passion and the savage yet refined paradox of a millennium-old werewolf who wishes to have his story told and his immortal, flesh-bound journey ended at last.