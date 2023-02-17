Author Richard W. Brown’s New Book, "Werewolf," is a Fast-Paced Lycanthropic Adventure Introducing Lou, an Ancient Werewolf with a Death Wish
Recent release “Werewolf,” from Page Publishing author Richard W. Brown, is a spellbinding and graphic tale of passion and the savage yet refined paradox of a millennium-old werewolf who wishes to have his story told and his immortal, flesh-bound journey ended at last.
Northridge, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard W. Brown, a former glamour photographer, baker, and movie industry professional, has completed his new book, “Werewolf”: a gripping and potent fantasy that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
“Werewolf” features an ancient werewolf who wants to die. Is his girlfriend up to the task? Thus, we have the premise of “Werewolf,” a dynamic story drenched in blood, viscera, and sex.
Ranging from south Florida to the country of Panama to North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., this story gets around. All aboard!
Published by Page Publishing, Richard W. Brown’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Werewolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
