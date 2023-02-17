Author Cathy Hanchett-Howell’s New Book, "The Princess Pony," is a Riveting Story of a Knight Who Must Set Off to Locate the Perfect Gift for the Princess's Birthday

Recent release “The Princess Pony,” from Page Publishing author Cathy Hanchett-Howell, is an enthralling tale of a princess who longs for a pony for her birthday, and the adventurous knight who is sent off in search of one. With the entire kingdom helping however they can, Sir Rupert travels far and wide in order to please his king and queen's demand to find the perfect pony for their daughter.