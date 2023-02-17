Author Cathy Hanchett-Howell’s New Book, "The Princess Pony," is a Riveting Story of a Knight Who Must Set Off to Locate the Perfect Gift for the Princess's Birthday
Recent release “The Princess Pony,” from Page Publishing author Cathy Hanchett-Howell, is an enthralling tale of a princess who longs for a pony for her birthday, and the adventurous knight who is sent off in search of one. With the entire kingdom helping however they can, Sir Rupert travels far and wide in order to please his king and queen's demand to find the perfect pony for their daughter.
Farmington, IL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Hanchett-Howell, an active horsewoman and the owner of White Dove Ranch Quarter Horses and Paints in Farmington, Illinois, has completed her new book, “The Princess Pony”: a delightful tale that follows a brave knight on his quest to find a birthday gift for the kingdom’s princess.
“‘The Princess Pony’ is a lighthearted story of a father, a king, who sends his knight on a quest to find the perfect gift for the princess,” writes Hanchett-Howell. “The story is about the knight’s journey and the kingdom’s subjects who help the knight find just the right gift for the princess.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cathy Hanchett-Howell’s charming tale takes readers on an exciting journey as the entire kingdom comes together to try and secure what their beloved princess longs for most in the world. Full of vivid artwork created by the author herself that helps bring her tale to life, readers of all ages will find themselves captivating and eager to revisit “The Princess Pony” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Princess Pony” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The Princess Pony’ is a lighthearted story of a father, a king, who sends his knight on a quest to find the perfect gift for the princess,” writes Hanchett-Howell. “The story is about the knight’s journey and the kingdom’s subjects who help the knight find just the right gift for the princess.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cathy Hanchett-Howell’s charming tale takes readers on an exciting journey as the entire kingdom comes together to try and secure what their beloved princess longs for most in the world. Full of vivid artwork created by the author herself that helps bring her tale to life, readers of all ages will find themselves captivating and eager to revisit “The Princess Pony” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Princess Pony” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories